LP&L restores power to SW Lubbock residents, outage caused by fault in electrical lines

LP&L says approximately 5,000 people were affected by a power outage in Southwest Lubbock on Monday night.

LP&L released this statement around 7:30 p.m.:

At 6:45 pm, LP&L experienced a fault on two electrical lines feeding out of two substations serving the southwest portion of the service territory. Crews responded immediately and power was restored to all but approximately 1,000 customers at 7:02pm.

Full restoration of power for the remaining customers came at 7:26pm. The cause of the fault is unknown at this time. LP&L crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to all customers who experienced a loss of service. Thank you for your patience as worked through this issue.

If you have an outage and have questions please call LP&L at 806-775-2555 or send an email/text to lightsout@lpandl.com.

You can see the current map of outages at http://electric_outage.lpandl.com/

