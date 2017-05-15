Hockley County Sheriff's Office searching for person shooting guns from roadway near Smyer

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help as they search for a person who is possibly shooting guns from the roadway near Smyer.

They've received reports of an individual in a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck shooting from the roadway while driving in the area of North Grant Street, north of Smyer.

The latest incident was reported authorities during the afternoon of May 12 near the 900 block of Grant Street in Smyer.

The sheriff's office reminds residents that there are several statutes that apply related to individuals shooting from a roadway. First, in Texas Penal Code 42.01(a)(9), it is an offense to discharge a firearm on or across a public roadway. Second, in Texas Parks and Wildlife Code 62.003 and 62.0031, a person commits an offense if he or she hunts certain animals and/or birds from a roadway with punishments ranging from a Class C citation to a Class A Misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or has information about those responsible for the incidents, is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 806-894-3126.

