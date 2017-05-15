New leads in search for Snyder man, missing since 2014

Officials say there is a new lead in the search for a missing man. 38-year-old David Dee Emerson of Snyder was last seen on Christmas Eve, 2014.

David Emerson's missing person advocate says Emerson's family was alerted to the fact that someone recently activated his messenger account, which is linked to his personal Facebook page.

The advocate says concern stems from the fact that Facebook messenger is only activated if you add a friend from that account, add messenger to a new device or if you use a prior device that hasn't been used in a while.

In March of this year, a group called 'Bring Our Missing Home' announced that Emerson could be here in the Lubbock area.

Emerson is 5' 10" and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. He has a tattoo which says "Dee" on one of his shoulders - and a scar on his right cheek.

Officials say he may be wearing corrective glasses, or sunglasses.

If anyone has information about where Emerson is, you're asked to contact Detective Mike Counts, with the Snyder Police Department at 325-573-2061, or contact the Bring Our Missing Home Tip line at 810-295-4858.

