More severe storm potential Tuesday afternoon, evening

Strong storms may return to the South Plains again later Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms could be severe with large hail and high winds. Storms will likely develop in the central South Plains early afternoon and track to the east through the evening with some storms becoming strong to severe as they encounter deeper moisture along and off of the Caprock.

Storm potential will be the best in a region from just east of Lubbock extending east to Paducah and south to Snyder. Unfortunately, the storm chances will be low for the western south plains due to a lack of moisture in that area of the South Plains.

Along with the storm chances it will continue to be warm in West Texas with highs in the upper 80s in Lubbock to the 90s in the southwest South Plains.

As the dryline pushes to the east, winds will increase from the south to southwest at 20-30 mph with some stronger gusts in the afternoon and evening hours.

Storms may develop in the afternoon and then again in the late evening in the eastern South Plains.

