Police searching for suspect in early morning shooting

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to a home in the 600 block of 29th Street around 2:20 a.m. after reports of shots fired.

During the investigation, officers learned two men got into an argument at the Stripes near 34th Street and I-27, according to the police report.

The police report also says both men left the convenience store and the suspect went to the house on 29th Street. A short time later, the victim showed up to the house and found the suspect standing outside.

The argument between the men continued and officers were told the suspect fired shots at the victim and the victim returned fire, according to police officials.

The suspect ran from the scene. The victim was picked up in a personal vehicle and taken to Covenant, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been found.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have not released a description of the suspect at the time of this report.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.