Water leak prompts water restrictions, boil water notice for Paducah

Due to a major water leak affecting the water supply for the City of Paducah, the City of Paducah has placed a RESTRICTION of water usage and a boil water notice in effect immediately.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

