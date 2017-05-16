Police searching for suspect in vehicle burglary, credit card theft

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are looking for the person who broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards and then went shopping.

Police say a person broke into a vehicle on April 10, 2017 in the 5400 block of 46th Street. Several items were stolen, including credit cards, which were used to make purchases at 7-11 and Walmart

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera at both store locations and possibly left in a dark-colored passenger car.

Lubbock Police urge anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

