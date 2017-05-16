Construction begins Thurs. for Phase 2 of Northwest Lubbock Drainage Improvement Project

The City of Lubbock with S.J. Louis Construction of Texas will begin construction of Phase 2 of the Northwest Lubbock Drainage Improvement Project on Thursday, May 18, 2017. The funds for this project were obtained in November 2016 through a Texas Water Development Board $35 million 0% Interest Loan.

Construction activity will start near Texas Tech Parkway and Quaker Avenue. Phase 2 continues storm sewer installation south along Quaker Avenue through the Greek Circle vicinity to install an inlet on the north side of Maxey Park, near 24th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the vicinity.

