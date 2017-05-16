Parts of Quaker Ave. to be closed starting Thursday for storm se - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Parts of Quaker Ave. to be closed starting Thursday for storm sewer pipeline installation

(Source: City of Lubbock) (Source: City of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Beginning Thursday, May 18, 2017, Quaker Avenue between Texas Tech Parkway and 4th Street will be closed to traffic due to construction for Phase 2 of the Northwest Lubbock Drainage Improvement Project storm sewer pipeline installation. There will be lane closures for north and southbound traffic on Quaker Avenue, between 4th Street and 6th Street.

Multiple street and lane closures will occur along the construction route throughout the duration of the project. The City will inform the public of the traffic changes as construction progresses.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the vicinity.

