First Alert Weather: NWS issues TORNADO WATCH for eastern counties

The National Weather Service issued a TORNADO WATCH at 1:50 p.m. that is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following locations:

Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Donley, Floyd, Foard, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hardeman, Hemphill, Hutchinson, King, Knox, Lipscomb, Motley, Ochiltree, Roberts, and Wheeler.

The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the South Plains, Rolling Plains and the far Southern Texas Panhandle. The counties affected are Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Childress, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, and Stonewall.

Today and tonight: A sharp dryline moving east across the Caprock Tuesday morning will stall in the western Rolling Plains by early afternoon, coinciding with the arrival of a mid-level impulse. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop as early as mid-afternoon, particularly in the far southeast Panhandle and northern Rolling Plains.

The environment will favor discrete supercells, the strongest of which could produce giant hail exceeding three inches in diameter, a few tornadoes, and destructive downburst winds.

By late evening, a severe squall line is likely to develop in the southern Rolling Plains and spread eastward through the night. Farther west, a wind advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. for much of the western South Plains as sustained southwest winds increase to 25 to 35 mph later today.

High based thunderstorms west of the dryline this evening could also produce dry microbursts with wind gusts to 65 mph.

