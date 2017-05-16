Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kent, Dickens, Garza; Tornado Watch continues

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Kent County in northwestern Texas... Southern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Northeastern Garza County in northwestern Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT * At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Kent...southern Dickens and northeastern Garza Counties. A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 226 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BORDEN CALLAHAN COKE COLEMAN CONCHO CRANE CROCKETT DAWSON FISHER GARZA GLASSCOCK HASKELL HOWARD IRION JONES KENT MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS REAGAN RUNNELS SCHLEICHER SCURRY SHACKELFORD STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON TAYLOR TERRELL THROCKMORTON TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern King County in northwestern Texas... Northern Stonewall County in northwestern Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT * At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Swenson, or 7 miles northwest of Aspermont, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aspermont, Peacock and Swenson. A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

TORNADO WATCH 220 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD KING MOTLEY IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CHILDRESS HALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CEDAR HILL, CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, DICKENS, DUMONT, FINNEY, GROW, GUTHRIE, HACKBERRY, LORENZO, MATADOR, MEMPHIS, PADUCAH, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, AND SPUR.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the northeast South Plains, from Floydada south to Crosbyton and east to the Paducah and Guthrie communities.

Large hail, high winds and possible tornado development could occur in this region through Tuesday evening.

There is also a slight chance of storms from the South Plains near Post to Snyder and west to Lamesa through Tuesday evening.

Chances for storms in Lubbock, Plainview and areas west are very low as of 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday night's low will be cooler in Lubbock, 52 and Wednesday's high will stay in the low 80s.

Plenty of wind and elevated fire danger on Wednesday.

A few reminders:

A Tornado Watch means that tornado development is possible in and near the watch area. A watch will cover many counties over a large area, in our part of the country sometimes including parts of as many as five states (think TX, NM, OK, CO, KS). Watch the sky for developing thunderstorms and associated hazards. Stay tuned to weather radio, KCBD, or commercial radio for weather statements or warnings that may be issued.

A Tornado Warning, issued usually for one or two counties at a time, means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. People in the path of the storm need to immediately find shelter, preferably in a sturdy building - below ground if possible.

In homes or small buildings - Go to the basement or storm shelter if available. Otherwise to an interior room, such as a closet or bathroom, on the lowest level. Get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table or bed. Always stay away from windows and never attempt to open them during severe weather.

In mobile homes and vehicles - Abandon them and go to a nearby storm shelter or sturdy structure. If not available, lie flat in a ditch, ravine, gully, culvert, or a low spot, with your arms and hands shielding your head.

In large buildings, such as schools, factories, hospitals, nursing homes, and shopping centers - Go to the designated shelter area if available. Otherwise seek shelter in an interior hallway on the lowest floor, or an interior bathroom. Stay away from rooms that are large in area because the roofs are not as well supported and are more likely to collapse.

If you have them, outfit children and yourself with bike helmets. It's an extra layer of protection for your head, and brain.

