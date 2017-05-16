Lubbock bank offers tips to prevent ransomware cyber attack

Stephen Quisenberry is with the IT department at First Bank & Trust (Source: KCBD Video)

Businesses are still dealing with the effects of the ransomware cyber attack that happened over the weekend.

Banks are on high alert nationwide following the attack that hit on Friday. First Bank & Trust in Lubbock were not victims of the attack but they made sure to take the necessary precautions.

"We're on it pretty fast because if it does make it through our systems, it would transverse our network and encrypt all of our file servers and essentially render us helpless until we could move to our backup systems," said Stephen Quisenberry with the IT department at First Bank & Trust.

Quisenberry says this virus is spreading through email, so you should not open any email with the word invoice anywhere in the subject line.

Also be sure to keep your software up to date. Updating your anti-virus software can help protect you from these types of attacks.

Quisenberry suggests that you do not pay the ransomware fee if you fall victim to one of these attacks because it is unlikely that you will get that money back.

