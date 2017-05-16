Springlake-Earth baseball advances to the quarterfinals

The Springlake-Earth baseball program has advanced to the quarterfinals in their first full season.

The Wolverines are 4-19, winning just as many games in the playoffs as they did the entire season.

However, the green and gold blew past O'Donnell 12-6 in the Bi-district round then run-ruled Follett 11-1, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Second year Head Coach DJ Atwood is proud of his team this season.

"We're just really excited for these boys and we're very proud of what they've accomplished and no matter what we're going to be able to hold our heads high because there's a lot of people, I'm sure in our district that we played pre-district that said there's no way and now there are only two left standing and it's us and first place winner Floydada. It's anybody's ballgame."

Next up, Springlake-Earth faces Booker in the quarterfinals, in a three-game series on Thursday night in Stinnett. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Game two is Friday in Plainview at 5 p.m. If necessary, game three will be played 30 minutes after game two.

