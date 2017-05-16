Big improvements in progress at Buffalo Springs Lake

Just in time for Memorial Day and summer fun, Buffalo Springs Lake is seeing some major improvements.

Since new board members took over in December, they have been working on bringing a fresh look to the area.

"They've been just really excited about doing some new things at the lake and making it better," said Penny Jones, with promotions at Buffalo Springs Lake.

The first thing you'll notice is the newly remodeled front gates to welcome you to the lake. These gates are not only more appealing, but will also help with accessibility.

"We want people to have a better experience as people come in," Jones said. "We want it to be faster, and just a great entry to the lake so that you can start out on your fun."

Along with the gates, management has updated their docks, added more RV space, new picnic tables, and cleaned up the lake to make it more enjoyable for everyone.

The marina is also under new ownership now and undergoing the same kind of big changes.

"From the ground up, it's going to be a completely different experience than it was three months ago," said owner, Steve Clabaugh.

The marina is now called Buffalo Bay Marina, with a full outside bar, restaurant, dance floor and outdoor games.

"It's like having your own backyard at Buffalo Springs Lake," Clabaugh said.

There is also a sand volleyball area, convenience store and rentals at the marina.

They will be having live concerts at the marina starting with The Kinky Wizards on May 26.

To find more on the events happening at the lake, visit their website at buffalospringslake.net.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.