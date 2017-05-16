Big improvements in progress at Buffalo Springs Lake

A Lubbock grand jury indicted 38-year-old Robert Schwartzkopf on Tuesday, charging him with theft of farm equipment.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the northeast South Plains, from Floydada south to Crosbyton and east to the Paducah and Guthrie communities.
