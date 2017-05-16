Two Monterey Plainsmen sign with LCU on Tuesday

Two Monterey Plainsmen signed with LCU for their individual sports in Plainsmen alley on Tuesday afternoon.

Quincy Walker inked to run track for the Chaps and Chase Mykleby signed to play golf at LCU.

Walker plans to run the 200 and 400 and hopes to do the mile relay. He is thrilled to play for LCU.

"It's pretty exciting that I'm getting to go run track and continue my career as an athlete and continue my education. I think it's an amazing experience that I'll be able to do great things. I'm excited to see what I can do there."

Mykleby tied for the 2016 District Title at Monterey and qualified for the Regional Golf Tournament. His scoring average was 79.4 over his four years with the Plainsmen. Now he'll head to LCU.

"It's very exciting to get to continue my golf career at the school I love with a great coach. I'm excited for the future. great feeling. I put a lot into the game and it feels great to have it pay off finally."

