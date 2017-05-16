Lubbock man indicted, charged with aggravated robbery

A Lubbock man remains in jail Tuesday night after he was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

23-year-old Jalen Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police reports, Smith robbed a victim at gunpoint at The Republic at Lubbock apartment complex back in March.

Investigators say Smith pointed a shotgun at the man, demanding his wallet and car keys.

When police arrived, they found Smith in a white vehicle attempting to leave the apartment complex.

Lubbock police officers say they gave Smith several verbal commands to get out of the vehicle.

Smith eventually complied.

Officers say they found a shotgun, a wallet and boxes of shotgun shells inside of the vehicle.

The police report also states Smith kicked out a police cruiser window, while in custody.

Then, on his way to jail, police say Smith damaged a camera in the back seat of a second cruiser.

His bonds total $62,500 dollars.

