Lubbock man indicted, charged with stealing John Deere Gators

A Lubbock grand jury indicted 38-year-old Robert Schwartzkopf on Tuesday, charging him with theft of farm equipment.

Earlier this month, police say he admitted to stealing more than $38,000 worth of equipment from a farm supply company.

He reportedly told officers he stole John Deere Gators.

Schwartzkopf remains behind bars in the Lubbock County Detention center.

