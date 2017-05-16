Lubbock man indicted, charged with stealing John Deere Gators - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged with stealing John Deere Gators

Robert Schwartzkopf, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Robert Schwartzkopf, 38 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock grand jury indicted 38-year-old Robert Schwartzkopf on Tuesday, charging him with theft of farm equipment.

Earlier this month, police say he admitted to stealing more than $38,000 worth of equipment from a farm supply company.

He reportedly told officers he stole John Deere Gators.

Schwartzkopf remains behind bars in the Lubbock County Detention center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Lubbock man admits stealing 38K worth of farm equipment

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Convicted soldier Chelsea Manning will stay on active duty

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:54:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:54:39 GMT

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

    The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.

  • 2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    2 dead after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Wisconsin

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:54:37 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:54:37 GMT
    At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)At least 20 people were injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

    A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.

  • FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:53:36 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:53:36 GMT

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly