Extra Innings Playoff Pairings: 5/16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Playoff Pairings: 5/16

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Here are your softball and baseball playoff pairings as of Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Ralls vs Archer City
5:30 p.m. Friday
1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 if needed
All games at Abilene Cooper

Hermleigh vs Ira
5 p.m. Thursday at ACU

BASEBALL

Coronado vs Amarillo
7:30 p.m. Friday
2 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
All games at Wayland Baptist

Levelland vs Bushland
5 p.m. Friday
10 a.m. Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
All games at Wayland Baptist

Littlefield vs Wall
6:30 p.m. Thursday
5 p.m. Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed
All games in Snyder

Floydada vs Post
7 p.m. Friday
1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed
All games at LCU

Springlake-Earth vs Booker
6 p.m. Thursday in Stinnett
5 p.m. Friday at Plainview HS
Game 3 to follow if needed

Borden County vs Cross Plains
4 p.m. Saturday at McMurry

Lubbock Christian vs FW Lake Country
1 p.m. Thursday in Austin

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly