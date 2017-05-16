Extra Innings Playoff Pairings: 5/16

Here are your softball and baseball playoff pairings as of Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Ralls vs Archer City

5:30 p.m. Friday

1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 if needed

All games at Abilene Cooper

Hermleigh vs Ira

5 p.m. Thursday at ACU

BASEBALL

Coronado vs Amarillo

7:30 p.m. Friday

2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

All games at Wayland Baptist

Levelland vs Bushland

5 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

All games at Wayland Baptist

Littlefield vs Wall

6:30 p.m. Thursday

5 p.m. Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

All games in Snyder

Floydada vs Post

7 p.m. Friday

1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

All games at LCU

Springlake-Earth vs Booker

6 p.m. Thursday in Stinnett

5 p.m. Friday at Plainview HS

Game 3 to follow if needed

Borden County vs Cross Plains

4 p.m. Saturday at McMurry

Lubbock Christian vs FW Lake Country

1 p.m. Thursday in Austin

