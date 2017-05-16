Rain chances return Thursday, Friday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Rain chances return Thursday, Friday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Severe storms pounded the eastern South Plains with large hail and high winds on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be dry, windy and mostly sunny with some wind gusts of 25-35 mph. The front responsible for the winds will keep the daytime highs a little lower than the previous days with highs in the low to mid 80s. The highs on Sunday through Tuesday were in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will return to the South Plains Thursday afternoon and again on Friday.

Friday will provide the best potential for another round of strong to severe storms as a strong cold front moves across the region late afternoon or evening and storms could stay through early Saturday.

