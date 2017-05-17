LFR puts out small fire at Heritage Apartments on Tuesday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR puts out small fire at Heritage Apartments on Tuesday night

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue put out a small fire at the Heritage Apartments at 3002 4th Street on Tuesday night.

LFR responded to a fire in the eaves of one of the buildings around 11:30 p.m.

It was quickly put out.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-05-17 08:25:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-05-17 08:25:55 GMT

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

  • White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    White House insists Trump's disclosures 'wholly appropriate'

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-05-17 08:07:45 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 4:07 AM EDT2017-05-17 08:07:45 GMT

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

    The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.

  • FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    FBI chief's unceremonious ouster boomerangs on president

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-05-17 07:47:31 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:47 AM EDT2017-05-17 07:47:31 GMT

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

    •   
Powered by Frankly