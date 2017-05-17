Gas leak at Lubbock Walmart prompts evacuations - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Gas leak at Lubbock Walmart prompts evacuations

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Walmart shoppers got a scare at the location on Avenue Q and the Marsha Sharp Freeway late Tuesday night. Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue say a heater leaked gas inside the store, around 10:50 p.m.

Employees evacuated the building and closed the store for a brief time period.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Embattled White House lurches from crisis to crisis

    Embattled White House lurches from crisis to crisis

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:26:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:31 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:31:04 GMT

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

    Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

  • Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Tornadoes in Wisconsin, Oklahoma leave 2 dead

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:26:17 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:30:57 GMT

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

    Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.

  • More health insurance woes looming: blame Trump or Obama?

    More health insurance woes looming: blame Trump or Obama?

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:26 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:26:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-05-17 11:30:40 GMT

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

    President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly