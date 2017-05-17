Gas leak at Lubbock Walmart prompts evacuations

Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
Provided by Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A Celebrates with a Unique First 100 Road Trip May 17 Road Trip Tour Celebrates May 18 Opening of Lubbock’s West End Chick-fil-A Restaurant WHAT: Local Chick-fil-A franchise Operator David Cannon is hosting Chick-fil-A’s First 100 interactive Grand Opening Road Trip on May 17. The event will celebrate the next morning’s opening of Lubbock’s West End Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 3210 W. Loop Road 289. The event r...
Walmart shoppers got a scare at the location on Avenue Q and the Marsha Sharp Freeway late Tuesday night. Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue say a heater leaked gas inside the store, around 10:50 p.m. Employees evacuated the building and closed the store for a brief time period. There were no reports of injuries and there is no word on what caused the leak. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
