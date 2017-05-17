Gas leak at Lubbock Walmart prompts evacuations

Walmart shoppers got a scare at the location on Avenue Q and the Marsha Sharp Freeway late Tuesday night. Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue say a heater leaked gas inside the store, around 10:50 p.m.

Employees evacuated the building and closed the store for a brief time period.

There were no reports of injuries and there is no word on what caused the leak.

