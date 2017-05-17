Lubbock Chick-fil-A celebrates with "road trip" before opening

Provided by Chick-fil-A:

Chick-fil-A Celebrates with a Unique First 100 Road Trip May 17

Road Trip Tour Celebrates May 18 Opening of Lubbock’s West End Chick-fil-A Restaurant

WHAT: Local Chick-fil-A franchise Operator David Cannon is hosting Chick-fil-A’s First 100 interactive Grand Opening Road Trip on May 17. The event will celebrate the next morning’s opening of Lubbock’s West End Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 3210 W. Loop Road 289.

The event replaces the overnight grand opening First 100 camp out party typically associated with Chick-fil-A’s grand openings. Once registered, the 100 participants will depart mid-morning and travel around Lubbock on chartered buses, spending approximately six hours engaged in activities of community service at stops along the way.

Upon completion of the road trip, each eligible participant will be taken back to the restaurant at 3 p.m. for a block party and dinner, and the First 100 participants will then be awarded with a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).

Participants, 18 years and older, must reside in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. For a complete list of details, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CFAWestEnd or at www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/first-100. Guests may line up as early as 5:30 a.m. to participate. Registration will be open as long as spots are available. If more than 100 people are onsite when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. then a drawing will be held to randomly select 100 participants.

Chick-fil-A Restaurant at West End: 3210 W. Loop Road 289