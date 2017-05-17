LFR responds to fire at 35th & University - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LFR responds to fire at 35th & University

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 35th Street and University Avenue. Upon arriving, crews found a fire in the attic of the home. The smell of smoke was evident on scene.

4 fire engines responded to extinguish the flames and no injuries have been reported in the fire.

Witnesses on scene say there was no one in the home at the time of the fire, and the two dogs were rescued.

The emergency call was made around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17. 

We have a KCBD crew gathering more information and will update the story as we learn more.

