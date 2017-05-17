Pedestrian seriously injured, suspect in custody after Wednesday hit & run

A pedestrian is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

The pedestrian was a customer struck in the parking lot of Racer Classic Car Wash.

Representatives from Racer tell us the customer was hit by a disgruntled former employee who was leaving the business after an argument with employees.

The president of Racer Classic Car Wash, Andrew Zamora, gave us this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

An employee was fired today, left and came back to try and talk to a manger. He had broken company policy. When he left, a customer was walking across the parking lot and the fired employee backed up from his parking spot and ran over the customer. Probably realized what he did and he sped off. Fellow customer followed him and reported it to 911. He is in custody under felony charges of hit and run. Our thoughts and prayers are with the customer. We regret that this happened on our property. Investigators are off the scene.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle backed over the victim, shifted into drive, and ran over the victim again. The driver then fled the scene.

The call came in about 1:15 p.m.

The incident happened at 4th and Frankford. The pickup involved, a 2007 Tan Dodge Durango, was found at the Gateway Apartments at 210 North Winston Ave.

20-year-old Dakota James Martin has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, remains in stable condition at UMC.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

