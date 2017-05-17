GoFundMe set up for family who lost everything in Shallowater fi - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

GoFundMe set up for family who lost everything in Shallowater fire

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: GoFundMe posting) (Source: GoFundMe posting)
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

There is nothing but rubble left after a mobile home caught fire Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department, Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Departments were called to 7414 N. CR 1500 for a reported fire on the front porch of a residence.

When they arrived, firefighters found a double-wide trailer house heavily involved in fire with another trailer house nearby being exposed to fire. 

A family of five were living in the house, and officials say the house is a total loss. 

An account has been set up at People's Bank in Shallowater and a GoFundMe account has also been set up for Tabitha and Scott Gray and their three young children. 

Family members are asking for clothing and diaper donations as well. At last update, they now have clothing, but are in need of diaper and monetary donations.

They are in need of large/xl shirts, size 36/34 jeans and size 14/15 shoes for Scott Gray. His wife Tabitha needs medium/large shirts, size 5/6 jeans, and size 7-71/2 shoes. Their 12-year-old son needs youth large shirts, youth xl shorts, size 14 jeans and size 10/11 in men's shoes. The three-year-old boy needs size 3T clothing, size 7 children's shoe, and 3t-4t pull-ups. The 6-month-old girl needs clothing size 6-9 months and size 4 diapers.

Donations can be dropped off at the First Baptist Church in Shallowater or the Shallowater Mustard Seed Ministries.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

