Lane closures on 50th Street at Avenue P

On Thursday, May 18, Barricades Unlimited will be closing the middle lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic at Avenue P to access a manhole for AT&T. Weather permitting, work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last all day. Thru traffic on Avenue P will be detoured and unable to cross 50th Street.

The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes.

