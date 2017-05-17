Lane closures on 50th Street at Avenue P

On Thursday, May 18, Barricades Unlimited will be closing the middle lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic at Avenue P to access a manhole for AT&T. Weather permitting, work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last all day. Thru traffic on Avenue P will be detoured and unable to cross 50th Street.
The City encourages drivers to use caution while driving in work zones and to seek alternate routes.
Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:08:47 GMT
In this July 18, 2016 file photo, David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wis., speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
