Residential micro-surfacing for Quaker Avenue and Slide Road area

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Thursday, May 18, 2017, Intermountain Slurry Seal, a company under contract with the City of Lubbock will begin applying micro-surfacing on residential streets in the area bordered by Quaker Avenue and Slide Road, between South Loop 289 and 82nd Street.

The hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Citizens need to be aware that construction activity will occur at different times during this process, resulting in temporary street closures.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete, dependent upon weather.