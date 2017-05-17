Area Signings across the South Plains

A slew of signings in the South Plains on Wednesday as Frenship had eight students ink for college athletics. Plainview had one heading to a college in Kansas and the youngest graduate ever in LISD, a 16-year-old from Lubbock High signed to swim.

Frenship:

Marissa Mirabal (softball): Texas Tech University

Bradden Kennard (baseball): Wayland Baptist University

Amber Daniel (volleyball): Wayland Baptist University

Traya Joiner (track): McMurry University

Alfonso Aguilar (football): Ottawa University

Makayla Cochran and Nicole Johnson (gymnastics): West Virginia Wesleyan

Mylea Drones (cheer): Sam Houston State.

Plainview:

Mya Davis (shot put, discus): Tabor College

Lubbock High:

Jennifer Qasim (swimming) Washington University in St. Louis

