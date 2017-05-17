Area Signings across the South Plains - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area Signings across the South Plains

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A slew of signings in the South Plains on Wednesday as Frenship had eight students ink for college athletics. Plainview had one heading to a college in Kansas and the youngest graduate ever in LISD, a 16-year-old from Lubbock High signed to swim.

Frenship:

  • Marissa Mirabal (softball): Texas Tech University
  • Bradden Kennard (baseball): Wayland Baptist University
  • Amber Daniel (volleyball): Wayland Baptist University
  • Traya Joiner (track): McMurry University
  • Alfonso Aguilar (football): Ottawa University
  • Makayla Cochran and Nicole Johnson (gymnastics): West Virginia Wesleyan
  • Mylea Drones (cheer): Sam Houston State.

Plainview:

  • Mya Davis (shot put, discus): Tabor College

Lubbock High:

  • Jennifer Qasim (swimming) Washington University in St. Louis

