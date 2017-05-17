Faith Snapp of Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter Selected as Foundation - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Faith Snapp of Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter Selected as Foundation Ambassador

Faith Snapp (Source: Lubbock-Cooper FFA) Faith Snapp (Source: Lubbock-Cooper FFA)

Provided by Lubbock-Cooper FFA

Faith Snapp of the Lubbock-Cooper FFA Chapter has been selected to serve as a Texas FFA Foundation Ambassador at the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 10-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Snapp is one of 60 FFA members chosen to participate in the Foundation Ambassador program. The Foundation Ambassadors serve as official liaisons to sponsors, special guests and dignitaries on behalf of the Texas FFA during the annual Texas FFA Convention.

Snapp applied through a competitive application process, and will participate in an extensive two-day training specifically focusing on donor relations, personal skills development and professional networking.

At the 89th Annual Texas FFA State Convention, members of the agricultural youth leadership organization will spend the week attending leadership workshops, participating in activities, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.

The Texas FFA has evolved from an organization focusing primarily on production agriculture, to a broader-based organization which addresses the needs and interests of students in urban and suburban schools in addition to the rural communities from which FFA rose in 1929. The organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

