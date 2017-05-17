Fire danger and hot through Friday

Fire danger returns for a second day in a row across the South Plains.

A combination of temps near 90 degrees, low humidity in the central and western areas and winds from the southwest at 20-30 mph will fuel the threat of wildfires.

The greatest threat will be the region from just west of Lubbock south to Lamesa and west into the eastern plains of New Mexico. On the other hand, the lowest fire potential will be the region along and east of the Caprock. Moisture levels will be higher in that area of the South Plains along with a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

The threat of wildfires will remain for the western South Plains again on Friday, but the potential will be slightly lower for that area. Once again the eastern South Plains will have a chance of storms on Friday afternoon and moisture levels will be greater in that region, therefore the threat of wildfires will be low.

Temperatures across the region will be lower on Friday, ranging from the low to mid 80s, but winds will remain high.

Storms could fire along the Caprock late Friday and continue overnight then spread across the South Plains on Saturday. It will also be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.