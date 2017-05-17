Step Out to stop diabetes

Contrary to popular wisdom, an older, more experienced doctor may not always be the best choice.
Maybe you think you're the life of the party after your third gin and tonic. Or maybe you worry you'll drink too much and turn into a "mean" drunk.
In another step forward in the world of 3-D printed tissues, U.S. scientists report they've created a "bioprosthetic" ovary in a mouse using the technology -- and the mouse has given birth to healthy pups.
The vast majority of U.S. child care centers are not fully prepared to handle the risks posed by a possible influenza pandemic, a new investigation warns.
More than half of eligible Americans traveling abroad don't get a measles vaccine, and a key reason is lack of concern about the disease, a new study finds.
Many adults under 40 may not need to have routine cholesterol screenings, a new study suggests.
If a woman's sex drive has waned to the point where she's distressed about it, or the issue is causing relationship problems, the medication dubbed "female Viagra" may help, a review of several studies suggests.
