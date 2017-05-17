Step Out to stop diabetes

"There are 120,000 people in Lubbock County with diabetes and pre-diabetes. That is enough to fill Jones A&T Stadium twice."

That's how Martha Atwood addressed a kick off luncheon in Lubbock Wednesday. Martha is the director of the Lubbock chapter of the American Diabetes Association.

Wednesday was the first rallly to organize teams for the "Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes" in September. Dozens showed up at Reagor Dykes downtown where Bart Reagor challenged the group to raise even more than last year's total of a half million dollars.

Trent Hendrick, the walk chair, told the crowd that this walk is in part funding a diabetes camp for kids right here in Lubbock at the Spirit Ranch.

He said, "They've always had to go somewhere else to camp, either up north to Tulia or south to Kerrville to the Lion's Camp. This is the first of its kind in West Texas."

The camp is called Camp NoHiLo in reference to the sugar levels kids with diabetes check for every day.

If you'd like to register a child with diabetes for this special camp in June. go to www.diabetes.org/campnohilo or if you'd like to learn more about the walk, go to www.diabetes.org/stepoutlubbock

