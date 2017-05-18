LFR investigates cause of fire on 27th Street

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a fire on 27th Street at 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Upon arriving, fire crews found mattresses and clothing on fire. No people were inside of the building and no injuries have been reported.

The Lubbock Fire Department's Facebook page states, "Damage was contained to the contents and the structure was determined to be uninhabited except for possible vagrants."

The address of the incident is 619 27th Street.

The Fire Marshal's Office has been called to the property and continues their investigation. This fire has been ruled as incendiary. If witnesses have any information, they are asked to call please call Mike Jones eith the Fire Marshall's Office at 775-2646 or Crimeline at 741-1000.

