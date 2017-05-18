Lubbock Fire Rescue: Fence fire caused house fire, ruled arson

After a fence fire on Thursday evening that Lubbock Fire Rescue has ruled as an arson, the department is asking for help from witnesses to help locate the people who caused the fire.

At 6:51 p.m. LFR units responded to 3418 E. 3rd Pl. for a fence fire. Crews arrived and quickly extinguished the fire which was contained to the fence.

Just a little more than an hour later, at 8:08 p.m., units responded to the same address for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find a fire at the rear of the house.

It was discovered that the fire had extended into the attic of the house. After pulling some ceiling down, crews extinguished the fire.

The Fire Marshal' Office was called to investigate and reports that about 15 percent of the structure was damaged and Red Cross was called to assist two displaced residents.

They have ruled the fire as arson and the investigation remains open.

If you have any information on this fire, you are encouraged to contact the FMO at 806-775-2646 or Crimeline at 806-741-1000.

