LFR rescues man who fell 15-feet into drainage ditch in N. Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Rescue crews were called to the scene Thursday morning for an industrial accident where a man fell 15-feet into a drainage ditch, inside a trench box.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Ave. P and Cesar Chavez Street at a construction site just before 10 a.m.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to get the man out of the ditch 10:40 a.m. 

Officials say the man slipped and fell into the trench box and landed on his back, but his injuries appear minor. 

The man was alert and conscious when he was rescued from the ditch. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

