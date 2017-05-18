LFR rescues man who fell 15-feet into drainage ditch in N. Lubbock

The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Professional Fire Fighters Association, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association kicked off their annual Fill the Boot campaign Thursday. The fundraiser supports those with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases. More than 400 local heroes will be stationed at locations across Lubbock collecting money for the cause.
