Annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off in Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Professional Fire Fighters Association, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association kicked off their annual Fill the Boot campaign Thursday.

The fundraiser supports those with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases. More than 400 local heroes will be stationed at locations across Lubbock collecting money for the cause.

"In Lubbock we're proud of our guys, they do this on their personal time, they don't get paid to go stand in front of those intersections or go in front of Uniteds, and it's one of their ways they give back," said Mayor Dan Pope.

Those locations include 34th and West Loop, Slide and South Loop, 50th and Indiana and United located on 82nd and Frankford and United Market Street’s located at 98th and Quaker and 19th and Quaker, May 18th, 19th, and 20th, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Part of the money collected helps send kids like Ian Worman to the MDA Summer Camp in Floydada. Ian's mom says it's a life-changing experience that makes him feel like a normal kid.

"He gets to be the individual and he's not defined by the wheelchair, or by his limits, or by his unlimited living, and it just boosts their confidence and it just gives them the strength to know that they can continue living in the chair, that they are productive individuals," said Ian's mom, Michelle Worman.

