First Alert Weather: Tornado watch issued for eastern counties until 8 p.m.

Tornado Watch for the northeast south plains, including the cities of Turkey, Quitaque, Paducah, Guthrie, Matador, Dickens and Spur until 8 p.m.

As the dryline surges east storms will develop in those areas and will be capable of large hail, high winds and tornado development. Storm development will likely occur from now until about 7 p.m. in that region and storms will track to the northeast.

The watch does NOT include Lubbock or Plainview and storm development is not expected in the central south plains today.

