Wanted suspect in Anton barricades himself in house, surrenders to U.S. Marshals

A fugitive wanted on a felony Hockley County warrant barricaded himself inside a house in Anton while an arrest warrant was being served, according to officials with the Hockley County Sheriff's Office.

Hockley County officials say 36-year-old Randy Juarez was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The U.S. Marshal's Office and deputies with the Hockley Co. Sheriff's Office went to issue the warrant when Juarez barricaded himself inside a house. The house was near the school in Anton.

Anton ISD officials placed the school on a precautionary lockdown for a short time during the brief standoff. Juarez eventually surrendered to the Marshals and was taken into custody.

"Anytime there is a situation like this it is taken seriously and every precaution must be taken to minimize the threat to the public. Fortunately, and thanks to the professionalism and cooperation with the Marshal's Service, the situation ended peacefully and without further incident," said Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

Juarez is currently being held in the Hockley County Jail with a combined $30,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

