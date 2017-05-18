Texas House OKs requiring seat belts on new school buses

Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 7:01 PM EDT 2017-05-18 23:01:26 GMT A man arrested in connection with a deadly New Year's Day 2016 shooting in Albuquerque that was fueled by a game of beer pong has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. A man arrested in connection with a deadly New Year's Day 2016 shooting in Albuquerque that was fueled by a game of beer pong has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 4:49 PM EDT 2017-05-18 20:49:10 GMT An advocacy group that sought to organize a peaceful anti-Donald Trump protest in Albuquerque that later turned violent says its staffers have been the targets of death threats. The Albuquerque-based Southwest... The Border Patrol has identified an elderly man who fired his gun at agents at a checkpoint near Tombstone and was shot in the arm. Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said Thursday that 76-year-old Gary... New Mexico county officials say an upcoming special session could cause it to lose millions of dollars. New Mexico county officials say an upcoming special session could cause it to lose millions of dollars. Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 2:48 PM EDT 2017-05-18 18:48:51 GMT A coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation might be allowed to remain in operation beyond this year. A coal-fired power plant on the Navajo Nation might be allowed to remain in operation beyond this year. Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 2:00 PM EDT 2017-05-18 18:00:26 GMT The Latest on New Mexico's state budget crisis (all times local): The Latest on New Mexico's state budget crisis (all times local): Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 1:04 PM EDT 2017-05-18 17:04:32 GMT New Mexico lottery officials say transfers to the state's lottery scholarship program through April are lagging by nearly $8 million compared to the same time last year. New Mexico lottery officials say transfers to the state's lottery scholarship program through April are lagging by nearly $8 million compared to the same time last year. Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 1:00 PM EDT 2017-05-18 17:00:40 GMT A police expert says the video evidence from a New Mexico fatal police shooting was not tampered with. A police expert says the video evidence from a New Mexico fatal police shooting was not tampered with. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains plans to close three clinics in northern New Mexico. Posted: Thursday, May 18 2017 11:04 AM EDT 2017-05-18 15:04:23 GMT Call them the unrecovered - a handful of states where job markets, nine years later, are still struggling back to where they were before the recession. Call them the unrecovered - a handful of states where job markets, nine years later, are still struggling back to where they were before the recession. The New Mexico Bowl will help kick off the college postseason on Dec. 16. The New Mexico Bowl will help kick off the college postseason on Dec. 16.