New China trade deal could be good news for Lubbock cattle producers

The U.S. Commerce Secretary recently announced a trade agreement that will allow beef to be exported to China for the first time in 13 years.

China shut its market to American beef in 2003 after a case of mad cow disease was found in the U.S.

For some local cattle producers right here on the South Plains, this trade deal is something to be excited about.

"It's hard to say how beneficial it's going to be for the Texas cattle producer, or the U.S. cattle producer," said Kyle Williams, co-owner of Lubbock Feeders.

Williams said in one year, Lubbock Feeders could provide enough beef to feed every person in Lubbock. Adding another market for producers could be very good news.

"We are excited to have a new market possibly for our beef, because we have to be sustainable too," said Williams, "You have to make a profit for us to survive."

While producers will definitely feel the effects of this trade deal, consumers may see an increase in their grocery bills.

"Supply and demand. If there are other demand for your products, which is good for the producer, yes it could mean that possibly, prices could be higher," said Williams.

Regardless of the demand, Williams says producers still want to give the consumers good quality beef they can afford.

"I'm a consumer myself, we want affordable beef for everyone," Williams said.

With this new deal, China could be accepting our beef imports in the next few months.

Williams said cows raised right here in Lubbock could end up in China.

