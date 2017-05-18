Arrington joins with Khanna to push for term limits

Congressman Jodey Arrington joined with Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California on Thursday to push for term limits.

The bi-partisan legislation would limit congress to 12 years in either house, meaning a representative could serve six two-year terms. Over in the senate that would mean two terms total.

"It is my strong belief that we cannot change the course of our country in any meaningful way without changing the culture of Washington. We need an environment that encourages politicians to do what is right- not for their party or special interests- but for their country. That is why I am proud to work in a bipartisan manner alongside my colleague, Congressman Ro Khanna, to fight for term limits in Congress," Arrington said.

President Donald Trump has previously said he would support term limits for all members of congress.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.