Food for Thought: 5/18

Health inspectors surprised about a dozen eateries in this week's Food for Thought. It's a short order on the menu, and it's not good news.

Subway inside the Pilot Travel Center at 602 4th Street had 12 violations.

Multiple food items were above the safe cold temperature.

The walk-in cooler was not keeping foods at 41 degrees or below.

The thermometers in the walk-in cooler weren't working properly.

Chicken left in the microwave was not hot enough.

The handle of a scoop was touching ready-to-eat beef.

A pen was on top of a container of cold cuts. A cleaning chemical was not labeled.

An uncovered drink was in the kitchen area.

A box of marinara sauce was on the floor.

Salad choppers were hanging on the side of a sink.

The utensil shelf was dirty.

Walls were dirty. An employee's cell phone was on a food contact surface. Paper towel products were store under the wastewater line.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.

