Extra Innings Playoff Scores: 5/18

We've got your Thursday night playoff scores for baseball and softball.
Softball Regional Final
Hermleigh 19
Ira 4
Hermleigh advances to 1A State Tournament
Baseball Regional Quarterfinals
Best of 3
Littlefield 0
Wall 10
SpringLake-Earth 2
Booker 4
TAPPS State Semifinals
Lubbock Christian 11
FW Lake Country 0
Lubbock Christian looks for 3rd straight State title Friday
