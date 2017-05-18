Extra Innings Playoff Scores: 5/18 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Playoff Scores: 5/18

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got your Thursday night playoff scores for baseball and softball.

Softball Regional Final

Hermleigh 19
Ira 4
Hermleigh advances to 1A State Tournament

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Littlefield 0
Wall 10

SpringLake-Earth 2
Booker 4

TAPPS State Semifinals

Lubbock Christian 11
FW Lake Country 0
Lubbock Christian looks for 3rd straight State title Friday

