Extra Innings Playoff Scores: 5/18

We've got your Thursday night playoff scores for baseball and softball.

Softball Regional Final

Hermleigh 19

Ira 4

Hermleigh advances to 1A State Tournament

Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Littlefield 0

Wall 10

SpringLake-Earth 2

Booker 4

TAPPS State Semifinals

Lubbock Christian 11

FW Lake Country 0

Lubbock Christian looks for 3rd straight State title Friday

