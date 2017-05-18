Consumer Reports lists top-rated sunscreens

This is the time of year to stock up on a new supply of sunscreen, but remember, the SPF number on the bottle may be misleading.

Consumer Reports is out with its annual list of top sunscreens.

Of the 58 lotions, sprays and sticks it rated, 20 tested at less than half the SPF number on the label.

They also found some really good sunscreens that are very affordable.

Two of its top 15 sunscreens are from the Walmart brand called EQUATE.

Store brand sunscreens from Target and Walgreens also made the list.

Three different Coppertone products made the top 15, with its waterabies lotion coming in at number 4 with an SPF OF 50.

The study is in Consumer Reports, but here is the list of the top 14 sunscreens, as reported in that magazine.

1. LA ROCHE-POSAY - Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, $36

2. EQUATE - Sport Lotion SPF 50, $5

3. PURE - Sun Defense Disney Frozen Lotion, SPF 50, $6

4. COPPERTONE - WaterBabies Lotion, SPF 50, $12

5. EQUATE - Ultra Protection Lotion, SPF 50, $8

6. OCEAN POTION - Protect and Nourish, SPF 30, $8

7. AVEENO - Protect and Hydrate lotion, SPF 30, $8

8. UP and UP - Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 30, $5

9. COPPERTONE - Clearly Sheer Lotion, SPF 50, $7

10. NEUTROGENA - CoolDry Sport Lotion, SPF 30, $9.50

11. NEUTROGENA - Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion, SPF 45, $9.50

12. HAWAIIAN TROPIC - Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion, SPF 50, $10.50

13. WELL AT WALGREENS - Baby Lotion, SPF 50, $3

14. COPPERTONE - Sport High Performance Lotion, SPF 50, $12

