Fence fire spreads to house in 3400 block of East 3rd Place

Fence fire spreads to house in 3400 block of East 3rd Place

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fence on fire in the 3400 block of East 3rd Place on Thursday night around 7 p.m.

They put that fire out, but they had to return about an hour later when neighbors saw smoke and fire at the house again.

Both fires are out, and fire marshals are conducting an investigation on scene.

