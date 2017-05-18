No. 4 Red Raiders win opener with Kansas

After 10 days off for finals, the 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team was back on the diamond Thursday night hosting their regular season finale series. They took the opener 10-6 over Kansas.
We've got your Thursday night playoff scores for baseball and softball.
A slew of signings in the South Plains on Wednesday as Frenship had eight students ink for college athletics. Plainview had one heading to a college in Kansas and the youngest graduate ever in LISD, a 16-year-old from Lubbock High signed to swim.
Here are your softball and baseball playoff pairings as of Tuesday.
Two Monterey Plainsmen signed with LCU for their individual sports in Plainsmen alley on Tuesday afternoon.
