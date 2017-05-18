No. 4 Red Raiders win opener with Kansas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 4 Red Raiders win opener with Kansas

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

After 10 days off for finals, the 4th ranked Red Raider baseball team was back on the diamond Thursday night hosting their regular season finale series. They took the opener 10-6 over Kansas.

Texas Tech had 15 hits in the game. Tanner Gardner hit 2 home runs, going 3-4 with 4 RBI. Hunter Hargrove was 2-4 with 2 RBI and Grant Little was 4 for 5 with 1 RBI.

The Red Raiders had a 4 run 6th and 2 run 7th to pull away.

Tech also showed some amazing defense. With 2 on and 2 out in the 3rd, Cody Farhat out of nowhere soared and made the catch at the wall to keep Kansas from scoring.

The in the 7th, Hunter Hargrove dived to make a snow cone catch to end the inning.

Texas Tech gets their 40th win of the season to move to 40-13 overall and 14-8 in the Big 12.

If Tech can sweep this series, they will tie TCU as Co-Champs in the Big 12.

