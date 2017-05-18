Dry, windy and stormy again.

Elevated fire danger and another chance of isolated storms returns to the region on Friday.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph will increase the fire danger for the south plains from Lubbock to the west and southwest. Peak time for fire danger will be from 3pm to 9 pm.



Storms could be widely scattered early Friday then become more organized in the eastern South Plains in the afternoon. Any storms that develop have the potential for severe weather including large hail and high winds with isolated tornado developments in storms.

Once storms begin they will move to the northeast, into Oklahoma and central Texas.



Storms have the greatest potential for develop between Matador, south to Snyder and to the east Friday afternoon into the late evening hours. Temperatures for the region will be in the 70s and 80s on Friday, dipping to the 60s and 70s on Saturday behind a strong cold front.

The latest front is expected late Friday and will bring some gusty northerly winds early Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and warm with a break from the winds.



Copyright KCBD 2017. All rights reserved.