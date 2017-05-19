LSO: Investigation reveals possible hostage situation was actually domestic dispute

Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deployed their mobile command unit in the area of Auburn Street and Upland Avenue in response to a report of a person barricaded inside a home with hostages on Thursday night.

After arriving on the scene, deputies found an empty house. Authorities said they were given information there may have been as many as six children in the home.

As deputies looked for the male suspect overnight, homes surrounding the 7300 block of Auburn were evacuated.

During the investigation, the Lubbock County Sheriff's office determined it was a domestic situation, not a hostage situation. All of the children were found safe by 1 a.m.

The LSO mobile command post was set up at Fast Stop at 4th & Upland around 11 p.m. and cleared by 1:30 a.m.

Deputies said once they realized it was a domestic situation, residents were allowed to return to their houses. They are not looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.