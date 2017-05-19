LSO Mobile Command Unit called to home near Auburn & Upland

Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deployed their mobile command unit in the area in response to a report of a suspect barricaded inside a home on Thursday night.

The command post was set up at Fast Stop at 4th & Upland around 11 p.m.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe tells us the call came in as a burglary with the intent to commit assault, but the house was empty when deputies made entry.

He says there may have been as many as six children in the home, but authorities tell us they have been located safely as of 1 a.m.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

