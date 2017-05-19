Suspect barricaded in home in 7400 block of Auburn

Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deployed their mobile command unit on Thursday night, in response to a report of a suspect barricaded inside a home in the 7400 block of Auburn.

They believe there may be children inside.

The command post was set up at Fast Stop at 4th & Upland.

This story is based on early reports, but we'll continue to update as details are confirmed.

