No injuries reported in Seagraves crash

Officers with the Seagraves Police Department say no injuries were reported in a crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. in Seagraves.

Reports say a pickup truck hauling a trailer was traveling north on Railroad Ave. when the driver over-corrected and crashed in the southbound lanes of the road.

Seagraves EMS and Seagraves Fire were called to the scene.

The report says no one else was on the roadway at the time of the crash.

